Sacramento Kings release schedule for the 2021-2022 season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have released their schedule for the upcoming 2021-2022 NBA preseason.
According to a press release, the Kings will begin the preseason on Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns. This will be the third time in the last four years the two teams play each other in the preseason.
Tickets for the preseason go on sale Monday, Aug. 23. But Kings fans can get access to tickets before the general public by signing up on Kings.com for free.
See the Kings preseason schedule below:
October 4th | 7:00 p.m. | @ home
October 6th | 7:30 p.m. | @ Los Angeles Clippers
October 11th | 7:00 p.m. | @ Portland Trail Blazers
October 14th | 7:00 p.m. | @ home
