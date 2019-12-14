SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The New York Knicks toppled the Sacramento Kings Friday night, rallying back from being 16 points down.

Elfrid Payton had seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Marcus Morris scored off an offensive rebound with 9.1 seconds left and the New York Knicks rallied from 16 down to beat the Sacramento Kings 103-101.

Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, Mitchell Robinson added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Damyean Dotson scored 11 points. The Knicks (6-20) have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Buddy Hield scored 34 points and had a career-high 11 rebounds for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and Nemanja Bjelica added 12 points and seven assists.

