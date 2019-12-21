SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings 119-105 for their fifth straight victory with T.J. Warren scoring 23 points.

Myles Turner added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell each had 15, with Sabonis also grabbing nine rebounds to help the Pacers improve to 20-9.

Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points each, and Aaron Holiday had 11 in Indiana's balanced attack.

Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, and Justin James had 14.

QUOTABLE:

“I feel like they imposed their will on the game and we didn’t respond,” Holmes said.

ROYALTY:

Richaun Holmes: 20 PTS

Marvin Bagley III: 17 PTS

Buddy Hield: 6 Assists

WATCH ALSO:

