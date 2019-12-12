SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bogdan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds remaining, and the Sacramento Kings overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-93.

After missing 22 games because of a thumb injury, Marvin Bagley lll returned tonight playing an efficient 23 minutes to help push the Kings over the top.

ROYALTY:

Buddy Hield: 23 pts (5-14 from three) 6 ast 6 rebs

Richaun Holmes: 10 pts 7 rebs

Marvin Bagley lll: 11 pts 6 rebs

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 17 pts 3 rebs

Chris Paul: 8 pts 7 rebs 12 ast

Steven Adams: 12 pts 11 rebs 4 ast

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

With tonight's win, the Kings improve their record to 11-13 moving past the Pheonix Suns to take the 7th spot in the Western Conference.

UP NEXT: