These 2020 Olympics hopefuls made their start in the Sacramento region

These people are working hard to represent the U.S. and Sacramento in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The postponement of the Olympics has not stopped these Sacramento natives from reaching for their goals.

Check out who's working on representing the 916 area code at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Matthew Klotz

Sport: Swimming

Hometown: Shingle Springs, Calif.

Matthew Klotz not only represents the small town of Shingle Springs, but also the deaf community. He is an alum of CCHAT Sacramento, a listening and spoken language program. He currently goes to Louisiana State University and just made the Olympic Trials for Japan.

Patrick Sammon

Sport: Swimming

Hometown: El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Fresh out of high school, Patrick Sammon is an Oak Ridge High School and Aquasol Swim team alum. He qualifies for three swim events in the Olympic trials — the 50, 100, and 200-meter freestyle races.

Sammon is currently in Omaha, Neb. for the qualifying races for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has committed to Arizona State University in the fall.

Michelle Sechser

Sport: Rowing

Hometown: Folsom, Calif.

Michelle Sechser decided to try rowing after seeing her older sister enjoying the sport. She rowed for the local rowing club Capital Crew before she headed off to the University of Tulsa.

She will be competing in the Lightweight Women's Double Sculls race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nyjah Huston

Sport: Skateboarding

Hometown: Davis, Calif.

Nyjah Huston is making history by leading the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team. When he's not leading the U.S. team, he's sharing picturesque photos and daring moves to his over four million Instagram followers.

Ali Aguilar

Sport: Softball

Hometown: Orangevale, Calif.

When asked what it means to her to play for USA Softball, Ali responded with, "It’s a true blessing. USA Softball is the biggest platform in softball and I’m so humbled that I’ve been given the opportunity to represent the three letters." Ali currently plays in the Japan Professional Softball League for Toyota Motor.

Ally Carda

Sport: Softball

Hometown: Elk Grove, Calif.

Ally Carda grew up in Elk Grove where she started playing softball at a young age. After attending UCLA on a softball scholarship, Ally took a position at Cal Poly as the head pitching coach.

She currently is a member of the USA Olympic Softball Team and is continuing to play professionally in Japan for Team Honda.

Haley Anderson

Sport: Swimming

Hometown: Granite Bay, Calif.

Haley Anderson is no stranger to the Olympics. She is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics. After high school, Anderson swam at the University of Southern California.

Haley comes from a swimming family. Her two sisters and mother also enjoy the sport.

