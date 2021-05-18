The Sacramento River Cats are returning home to Sutter Health Park for the first home-game of the season this Thursday, May 20.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento River Cats are heading home to Sutter Health Park for the first home game of the season this Thursday, May 20.

After being on the road for the beginning of the season, the River Cats kick off the season at Sutter Health Park with a six-game homestretch against the Reno Aces.

Tickets are currently on sale.

The team is also hosting a combination of promotional events throughout the homestretch including 'Shot and a Beer Night' for the home-opening game. Attendees are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the game and get a beer or hot dog for free.

Other promotional events throughout the homestay are fireworks night, Kids Run the Bases and $1 hot dogs and ice cream for the family.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ARE OFFICIALLY ON SALE‼️



We're getting 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐮𝐧 𝐢𝐧 '𝟐𝟏, so snag your seats before they're all gone! 🎟️



Don't miss out ➡️ https://t.co/OyBNnpbOMk pic.twitter.com/nEDy2m7BZo — rivercats (@RiverCats) May 12, 2021

At this time, the Sacramento River Cats still plan to follow state and county safety guidelines with limited capacity and tickets in pods of two and four groupings. Face coverings will also be required and tickets will not be sold in person, only online.

Be sure to download the MiLB app and choose the Sacramento River Cats as your favorite team for tickets, promos and more updates from the team.

#NewProfilePic



WE ARE PLAYING BASEBALL AT HOME THIS WEEK!🤩 pic.twitter.com/hHqAK9vfLW — rivercats (@RiverCats) May 17, 2021

