WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To celebrate their 20th season, the Sacramento River Cats are giving fans more chances to affordably attend games.

The Sacramento River Cats announced in a press release they're lowering prices, with tickets starting at just $8 for a spot on the Toyota Home Run Hill for select games. The new pricing structure will impact 30 of the team's 70 home games.

“We are always looking to improve the fan experience at Raley Field, and our 20th season of baseball is the perfect time to introduce throwback ticket pricing,” Chip Maxson, River Cats General Manager, said.

This is the lowest starting ticket price in the past five years. The price drop will vary by game date and seat location. Fans attending games can save even more money by buying their tickets in advance, instead of on game-day. Advanced prices could be up to $5 less than day-of-game prices.

Online pre-sales for 2019 single game tickets begin on Monday, Feb. 25. General on-sale tickets are available at the River Cats’ annual Preseason Party on Sunday, March 3.

