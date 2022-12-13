Defensive coordinator Andy Thompson promoted to Sacramento State head coach

Andy Thompson, the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2019, is the 12th football coach in the school’s history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University has a new football coach – and it’s someone who’s currently a member of the Hornets.

Director of Athletics Mark Orr said Tuesday that Andy Thompson, the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2019, would be the 12th football coach in the school’s history.

"I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," said Thompson. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet."

The Hornets have a 30-8 record in Thompson’s time on the staff. They also won the school’s first three Big Sky Conference championships and made three NCAA FCS playoff appearances.

"Championship football is here to stay at Hornet Stadium," said Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen. "The Sac State Football team was absolutely spectacular this year. Next year, with new Head Coach Andy Thompson, the Hornets will continue making the Miracle on J Street come true, fireworks and all. He is the right coach for the right time."

Prior to arriving at Sacramento State, Thompson spent 13 seasons at Northern Arizona, one at Eastern Oregon, and played for Montana (1999, 2001-03).

WATCH MORE: Sacramento State Hornets end historic season