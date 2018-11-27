Jody Sears, the head football coach of Sacramento State, will not return for the 2019 season, according to Director of Athletics Mark Orr.

This past season, the Hornets finished with a 2-8 overall record and 0-7 in the Big Sky Conference.

"Decisions like this are never easy," Orr said, in a press release. "I would like to thank Coach Sears for his dedication to the student-athletes and the program over the last five years."

Sears coached five seasons at Sacramento State while compiling a 20-35 overall record. The 2017 season proved to be his best as he was named Big Sky Co-Coach of the Year after leading the squad to a 7-4 record.

The school says a national search for the next head coach at Sacramento State will begin immediately.

© 2018 KXTV