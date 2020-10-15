Sacramento State punts on 2021 spring football

The university has chosen to opt out of the proposed Big Sky Conference's spring football season due to health reasons for its student athletes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State football will not participate in the Big Sky Conference's 2021 spring football.

According to a press release from the university, the school decided to opt-out due to concern for the health of its student-athletes. Officials pointed to concerns in the press release over the number of games that could be played within a 12 month period by the athletes.

“Our concern regarding the effects of a short turnaround and recovery time from a spring season to a fall season, in our opinion, were too big of a health risk," Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said.

If the Hornets participate in the spring and then return for the fall schedule, which is scheduled to begin in late August, there would have been a chance the teams play as many as 26 games in less than 1 year. A standard season features 11 games and playoffs.

Sacramento State officials said the team will use the time to prepare for the 2021 fall season.

Sacramento State has elected to opt out of the proposed 2021 Big Sky Spring Football season. https://t.co/vZxZmFI4Wj pic.twitter.com/gfJPACz6RI — Hornet Athletics (@hornetsports) October 15, 2020

