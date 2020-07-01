SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox had 21 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield also scored 21 and the Sacramento Kings thumped the Golden State Warriors 111-98. Trevor Ariza added a season-high 18 points for the Kings, and Harrison Barnes scored 18 as well. Sacramento led by 31 on the way to winning for only the second time in 11 games, allowing coach Luke Walton to rest most of his starters in the fourth quarter.

Glenn Robinson III had 16 points for Golden State. The Warriors, who played without Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell, have lost five straight after a season-high four-game winning streak.

QUOTABLE:

Luke Walton says Richaun Holmes will travel with the team to Phoenix for tomorrow’s game against the Suns but if Holmes is not good to go, his staff will assess where they’re at.

LAST 10 GAMES:

The 14-23 Kings are 2-8 in their last 10 games giving up at least 105 points in each matchup.