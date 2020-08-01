SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points, Nemanja Bjelica added 19 and the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 114-103. The Kings trailed 83-62 with 4:25 left but rallied to take a 92-91 lead early in the fourth quarter after Bjelica's dunk.

The game was tight for the next several minutes, but Fox hit a 3-pointer and another jumper to push the Kings ahead 107-100 and they cruised to the win. Phoenix was led by Devin Booker, who scored 34 points and had seven assists. Booker has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games, which extends a franchise record.

The Sacramento Kings face off against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday 7:00 p.m. and the Phoenix Suns will head to Orlando to play the 17-20 Magic on Friday.