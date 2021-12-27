5 things about El Dorado Hills native and New Orleans Saints QB Ian Book you didn't know

Oak Ridge High School alumni and current QB for the New Orleans Saints will make his first start tonight against the Miami Dolphins.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Notre Dame alumni and New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book will make his first start on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.

To say the Saints have had a tough year would be an understatement. It all started during the off-season when Drew Brees announced his retirement, and there was no replacement in place.

As the Saints got closer and closer to the regular season, they were hit with more bad news. First, their star wide receiver Michael Thomas had surgery that would take him out for what was initially thought to be half the season.

Their starting QB, last year's backup, Jameis Winston, got hurt and was ruled out for the rest of the season. The top two QBs on the depth chart, Taysom Hill and Trevor Simien, were ruled out of tonight's game due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That leaves rookie QB Ian Book to make his debut as a starting QB in a game that has playoff implications.

5 things to know about Ian Book