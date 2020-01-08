DeRozan's 27 points lead Spurs past Kings, 129-120

De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 for the Kings.

SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs pull away and beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120.

DeRozan made 10 of 13 shots and had 10 assists for the Spurs, who shot 53.3 percent from the field. Derrick White matched a career high with 26 points for San Antonio.

Before the game, Kings and Spurs players gathered on the court to kneel together during the playing of the National Anthem.