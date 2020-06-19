49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has surgery on broken foot

The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel’s timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month.

SAN FRANCISCO, California — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is undergoing surgery after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee.

The 49ers confirmed a report from NFL Network that Samuel suffered a fracture in his foot.

The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel’s timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month.

Samuel tweeted that he will be back and better than before in 10 weeks. That would give him a little more than two weeks to get ready for the scheduled season opener on Sept. 13 against Arizona.

