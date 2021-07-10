x
Logan Webb pitches San Francisco Giants past Dodgers in playoff opener

The San Francisco Giants defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the first game of the NLDS.

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the opener of their NL Division Series. 

Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford also homered to back a combined five-hitter by Webb and a pair of relievers. 

The Dodgers will try to even the series when they send 20-game winner Julio Urías to the mound for Game 2 on Saturday night opposite Giants All-Star right-hander Kevin Gausman.

 

