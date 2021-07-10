Logan Webb pitches San Francisco Giants past Dodgers in playoff opener

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the opener of their NL Division Series.
Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford also homered to back a combined five-hitter by Webb and a pair of relievers.
The Dodgers will try to even the series when they send 20-game winner Julio Urías to the mound for Game 2 on Saturday night opposite Giants All-Star right-hander Kevin Gausman.
WATCH MORE | Mother of San Francisco Giants pitcher, Logan Webb, talks Dodgers and Sacramento area roots
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9