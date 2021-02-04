San Francisco Giants to allow fans in stadium but only with a negative COVID test or proof of vaccine

Fans older than 12 years old must provide a negative COVID test result or proof of vaccination before entering Oracle Park.

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants are allowing people back into the stadium, but the catch is you have to get the COVID-19 vaccine or test negative for the virus.

The baseball season's opening day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of the year for sports fans. But due to a public health order issued by the San Francisco Health Officer, the Giants can only fill the stadium to 22% capacity with vaccination and testing requirements, according to a press release. The new conditions don't stop there.

Fans who are 12 years and older must have a negative COVID-19 test or show proof that they have been fully vaccinated if they want to go inside the stadium.

If a fan is under 12, they don't have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

According to the most recent COVID-19 vaccine guidance released, you can't get a COVID vaccine if you're younger than 16.

When it comes to getting tested, the Giants are "strongly encouraging" fans to take a PCR-type test instead of a rapid antigen test. The press release did not specify the reason for the preference.

The Giants require test results to be received within 72 days of the first game of a homestand, and there are two ways fans can show they have a negative test.

Fans that are 19 or older can use the CLEAR's Health Pass to link and confirm a negative COVID-19 test result.

Fans can also bring an electronic or paper copy of their negative COVID-19 test to the stadium's entrance gates.

If a fan is fully vaccinated, the Giants say to bring a paper or electronic copy of their completed vaccination card to the game. The press release defines fully vaccinated as "completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered two weeks or more in advance of the game to be attended."

“We are very excited and are looking forward to welcoming fans back home to Oracle Park,” said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. “We want to thank our fans for their ongoing patience, cooperation, and support as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

Why are fans angry?

Prior to opening day, fans went ahead and purchased tickets to games but weren't notified of the COVID-19 related restrictions. It's safe to say, they aren't happy!

Several fans took to our Facebook page to express their frustration.

Other Health & Safety Requirements include:

Fans cannot attend a game if they have symptoms of COVID-19, If you have been tested recently or are fully vaccinated, you still can't attend a game. There will be socially distanced pods in nine different zones around the park that fans can sit in. Entry/exit gates, concessions, and restrooms will be assigned to fans based on the zone that they are seated in. Fans cannot gather before or after games. Large gatherings near the stadium are still prohibited. Food and beverages can be ordered via mobile app only. There will be stands assigned to seating zones where a fan can pick up their food. Face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

