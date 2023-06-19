Giants sweep Dodgers on the road for first time in over 10 years

The Giants swept the Dodgers in LA for the first time in over 10 years while leapfrogging them in the standings

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants are on a roll. They’ve won seven games in a row, they’re 11-4 so far in the month of June, and after a three-game sweep over their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are now in second place in the NL West standings behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They won the final two games in convincing fashion over the Dodgers, outscoring them 22-3, and are now 4-2 against them so far this season. And did we mention the Giants did this in Los Angeles? The Giants are better on the road than at home in 2023. They’re only 18-17 at home, while they are 21-15 on the road.

On the latest Locked On Giants podcast episode, host Ben Kapsick celebrates the weekend sweep as he recaps some historical events during the three-game set.

Kapsick said, “The first game was absolutely insane, and it set the table for the rest of the series.”

The Dodgers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was a bullpen game for the Giants, which John Brebbia started, but Sean Manaea was the pitcher of record who gave up those four runs to L.A. The Giants pounced on the Dodgers bullpen after Emmett Sheehan kept them scoreless for six innings.

They scored two off Brusdar Graterol and then pulled ahead 5-4 off a combination of Victor Gonzalez and Tayler Scott. The Dodgers tied the game on a Freddie Freeman single in the bottom of the ninth, and after a scoreless 10th inning from both teams, the Giants scored two in the 11th and held on to win 7-5.

Saturday’s game was the historic one. The Giants beat the Dodgers 15-0. It was the Giants’ first win over the Dodgers by 10 or more runs in nearly ten years, 12 or more runs in over 20 years, and the second-largest shutout ever over the Dodgers. The largest was a 16-0 rout way back in 1949 in the Polo Grounds in New York.

Then on Sunday, Logan Webb went seven innings and only gave up two runs. In 2023, Webb has gone at least five innings in all 15 of his starts. He’s also completed at least six innings in all but two starts. He joins Framer Valdez of the Houston Astros as the only other pitcher with eight starts of seven or more innings.

Manager Gabe Kapler said about Webb, “He's becoming one of the more durable and dependable starting pitchers in baseball.” He added, “That's what a horse does -- they post, and they pitch deep into games.”

This was the first time the Giants swept the Dodgers in Dodgers Stadium since August 2012, when San Francisco went on to win the World Series.

Since they were 6-13 on April 21, they’ve gone 33-19 and have the second-best run differential in the National League behind Atlanta. And if you go back to May 15, the Giants are 21-9, which works out to a .700 record and is the best winning percentage in the league during that stretch of play. They’re also averaging nearly ten runs a game and have only scored fewer than seven runs once during their seven-game win streak.

Next up for the Giants are the Padres in Oracle Park for three games. The Padres beat the MLB leading Tampa Bay Rays in two out of three, so this could be a good matchup between two division rivals.