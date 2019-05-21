ST. LOUIS — WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: St. Louis leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference finals with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 5-0. Jaden Schwartz scored a team-high three goals for the Blues in the victory.

The Blues are 25-18-7 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 21-16-4 on the road. San Jose averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 153 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly has recorded 77 total points while scoring 28 goals and adding 49 assists for the Blues. Schwartz has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 83 total points, scoring 16 goals and registering 67 assists. Logan Couture has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer reacts behind the bench during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the St. Louis Blues in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

AP

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Sharks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.0 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: day to day (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body).