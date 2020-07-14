ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Shaquille O'Neal was traveling through Alachua County, Fla. Monday on Interstate 75 when he witnessed a crash. He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived. He fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way.
Shaquille O'Neal pulls over to help stranded motorist
Shaq was traveling on I-75 when he saw the motorist wreck, according to sheriff's deputies. He stayed with the motorist until authorities arrived.