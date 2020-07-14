x
Shaquille O'Neal pulls over to help stranded motorist

Shaq was traveling on I-75 when he saw the motorist wreck, according to sheriff's deputies. He stayed with the motorist until authorities arrived.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Shaquille O'Neal was traveling through Alachua County, Fla. Monday on Interstate 75 when he witnessed a crash. He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived. He fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way. 

