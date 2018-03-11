Modesto at Sheldon

The Sheldon Huskies defeated the Modesto Panthers 27-14 to advance into the second round of the Division I Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs, on Friday night.

The Huskies will head to Stockton for next Friday’s second round matchup with the St. Mary’s Rams.

Here’s all of Friday’s scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for this week of the high school football season:

Downey at Grant

Bryce Gouker tossed five touchdown passes, three of them to Andrew Grover, leading Modesto’s Thomas Downey Knights to a convincing 57-27 win over the Grant Pacers in Del Paso Heights on Friday night to advance in the Sac-Joaquin Division II Section Playoffs.

The victory sets Downey up with a date next Friday night in Natomas, when the No. 11 Knights face the thrid-seeded Inderkum Tigers.

Lincoln at Tracy

The Tracy Bulldogs are moving onto the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Division II Section Playoffs following their 49-28 win over the Lincoln Fighting Zebras on Friday night.

Up next, Tracy will meet the top-seeded Del Oro Golden Eagles in Loomis next Friday.

River Valley at Sacramento

The River Valley Falcons marched into Sacramento’s Hughes Stadium and handed the Sac High Dragons a 40-14 season ending loss on Friday.

With the victory, the Falcons won their first Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game in the school’s history.

No. 11 River Valley now advances the second-round of the Division III bracket and will travel south to face the third-seeded Merced Bears next Friday night.

Gregori at Edison

The Edison Vikings of Stockton cruised to a 52-7 victory over the Gregori Jaguars of Modesto on Friday night, to open the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Playoffs.

The Vikings have now earned the trip to Folsom next week, when they will have the tough task of trying to deliver the top-seeded Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Pioneer at Foothill

The Foothill Mustangs ended the season of the Pioneer Patriots from Woodland with a 55-12 victory to open the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Playoffs, on Friday night in North Highlands.

With the win, the Mustangs will head to Sonora next Friday to face the Wildcats in the second round.

