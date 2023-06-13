Shohei Ohtani takes over AL home run lead in Angels win over Rangers

The 2021 AL MVP hit two home runs and a sac fly in the 9-6 Angels' victory over Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Monday night, the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers clashed in an extra-innings affair with dramatic lead changes and big home runs, and 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani was right in the middle of it all.

Ohtani, who was a home run behind Aaron Judge for the American League lead coming into the game, not only tied him but surpassed him thanks to a two home run performance. He tied the game in the top of the 7th and then hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the 12th for his 20th of the year. He now sits two behind Pete Alonso for the MLB lead, and with Alonso on the IL for the foreseeable future, the lead is Ohtani’s for the taking.

The Angels ended up winning 9-6 in 12 innings have now won seven of their last eight games.

Hosts Jon and Mike Frisch of the Locked On Angels podcast talked about the exciting come-from-behind extra innings win on the latest episode, calling it the game of the year.

“This was a game and a half, Johnny,” said Mike Frisch. He joked about how it was a game of two halves because in the first four innings the Rangers had a 5-1 lead over the Angels, and it looked as if the Rangers would win their 42nd game of the season.

Tyler Anderson started for the Angels, and while he gave up those five runs, he still lasted six innings. But while Anderson was still in the game, the Angels scored three runs on three hits in the top of the fifth and found themselves down by only one run. Ohtani hit a sac fly to make it 5-2, so he had a hand in much of the scoring for the Angels.

Then he came up in the seventh inning with the Angels still down by that lone run, and he deposited a 92.9 MPH sinker from Grant Anderson into deep centerfield 459 feet away and tied the game.

In the 12th, Ohtani strode to the plate and hit a two-run home run that gave the Angels the lead. It was his first extra-innings home run and the 14th time he’s had a multi-homer game.

Ohtani now leads the American League with 20 home runs, and with Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez on the IL Frisch joked, “Ohtani said, ‘I’m going to take the lead tonight. I’m going to take the lead for my team, and I’m going to take the lead in the American League in home runs.’”

Ohtani has five runs already in June and is batting .342 with 12 RBI.

Aside from the heroics by Ohtani, this was a huge win for the Angels. The Rangers currently lead the American League West division, and the Angels are in third place, only one game behind the second-place Houston Astros at 37-31.

With two more games in this series, the Angels can make up some ground in the standings and possibly even leapfrog the Astros into second place.

