Simone Biles is coming to Sacramento for the Gold Over America Tour

Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, and Morgan Hurd will also be joining in on the fun.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multi-award winning Olympics champion Simone Biles will be making an appearance at the Golden One Center as the Golden Over America tour makes a stop in Sacramento.

Fellow Olympian and Team USA teammate Laurie Hernandez will also be joining Biles. Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis and Morgan Hurd will also be joining in on the fun to celebrate the powerful women in the sport of gymnastics and are inspiring the next generation of young fans.

Not only will these all-star athletes before some of their most famous routines but you'll also get a glimpse into their personal lives with personal videos, spoken word, social media activities and more.

The event is on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden One Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. right here.

