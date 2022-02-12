Ski resort reopens for first time since destructive Caldor Fire

The resort was devastated by the Caldor Fire in August last year, but has been rebuilt and is now back open for the season.

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. — Two winter storms covered Northern California in snow the first week of December. The few feet of powdery snow makes for a perfect opening day at the Sierra-At-Tahoe ski resort.

“We were just doing so much work and now that we’ve gotten to this point it feels like a really big moment for us. We’re really celebrating that we’ve been able to get here and welcome our guests back home,” said Shelby Dunlap, resort spokesperson.

Many of the old growth pine groves that made Sierra At Tahoe so special were wiped out by last year's fire. Nearly 5 million board-feet of timber was removed from the mountain in preparation of reopening this year.

Mother nature herself brought a special surprise for the folks at the resort though. A whopping 19 inches of snow with more on the horizon sends a good omen for a homecoming on the slopes.