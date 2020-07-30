Republic FC game postponed after team learns of positive coronavirus case from previous opponent

There were no positive coronavirus cases in the Republic FC clubhouse since its latest round of testing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Republic FC's game against Orange County has been postponed after the team learned of a positive coronavirus case from a previous opponent.

The team didn't specify which previous opponent has the positive coronavirus case, but in a statement said once they were notified, "Republic FC followed prescribed protocols developed in consultation with the USL and medical experts."

There were no positive coronavirus cases in the Republic FC clubhouse since its latest round of testing. USL and Republic FC just recently resumed play earlier this month.

READ MORE:

Tonight’s Sacramento Republic FC match vs. Orange County at Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus test notification from previous opponent.



Club statement below. pic.twitter.com/1BDFl9OhBE — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 30, 2020

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: