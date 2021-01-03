Sacramento Republic FC president resigns days after lead investor backs out

On Friday, billionaire Ron Burkle told the league that due to reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, he no longer wishes to acquire an MLS team in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after its lead investor backed out, Sacramento Republic FC announced the departure of a front office member.

Ben Gumpert, President and COO of Sacramento Republic FC, announced in a press release that he is stepping down. Gumpert will temporarily stay on with the team as an advisor to "provide assistance in all areas to Kevin Nagle and ownership, the team, and City leadership."

Gumpert followed the announcement by saying he's "confident that a first-class investor will emerge who recognizes the potential of this club and city, and that MLS remains in Sacramento’s future."

The Sacramento native has been with the team for four years.

"The word 'indomitable' is born and raised in Sacramento. It is an ode to the people of a city, despite never getting the respect they deserve, who keep on persevering, and do so with enthusiasm, with positivity, and with action. There is no place like it," Gumpert said to close his announcement.

