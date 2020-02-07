Sac Republic FC returns to the pitch in July 13 match against Tacoma Defiance

The July 13 match at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento is part of the restart of the 2020 United Soccer League (USL) season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — They’re baaaaack! The Sacramento Republic Football Club will take on the Tacoma Defiance, nationally televised on ESPN Deportes, at 7 p.m. on July 13.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the match will be played without fans in the stadium.

“With community health and safety as the highest priority, and after consultation with county health officials, this match will be played without fans in attendance,” Republic FC wrote in a press release.

Fans are encouraged to participate in a virtual watch party simulcast on the Republic FC website. The watch party will include games and contests, the club said. Fans are asked to RSVP.

“The club continues to work with local health officials and medical experts to explore options and potential opportunities to create a safe environment for hosting limited fans later in the season.”

Despite the return to action, a full schedule of games has yet to be released.

