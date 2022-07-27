x
Republic FC

Sacramento Republic FC advances to U.S. Open Cup final

Sacramento Republic FC moves on to the finals to face Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Republic FC advances to the final in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after beating Sporting Kansas City Wednesday night.

After 120 minutes without a goal, the match came down to penalty kicks, in which Sacramento Republic FC bested Sporting KC by one.

This is the first time the club has made it to the finals in the U.S. Open Cup and the first time a non-MLS team has made the finals since 2008.

The U.S. Open Cup final will take place at Orlando City SC’s Exploria Stadium on September 7. Tickets go on pre-sale for the 2022 Orlando City Season Ticket Members on Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m. (2 p.m. ET). Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 29 at 11 a.m. (2 p.m. ET).

Tickets for the general public sale will be available HERE.

