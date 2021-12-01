Professional women's soccer team coming to Sacramento in 2022

The commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League announced that Sacramento will be the next expansion team for the league on Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is getting another professional soccer team. The National Women's Soccer League commissioner Lisa Baird announced on Tuesday that Sacramento will be the next expansion team for the league in 2022.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted his excitement saying, "The announcement today that Sacramento will be the next National Women's Soccer League city shows how we are poised to emerge from the pandemic more vibrant than ever."

Mayor Steinberg said he's excited to welcome the NWSL to Sacramento and the Sacramento Railyards, implying the new women's team will play there when they join the league. Sacramento is also joining the MLS in 2023, with the Sacramento Republic FC team, which will also play at the Sacramento Railyards.

Mayor Steinberg thanked both Commissioner Baird and Ron Burkle in his tweet for bringing the team to Sacramento, possibly bringing up a partnership between Sacramento Republic FC and the new women's team coming to the city.

Sacramento will be the 12th team in the NWSL and will join Angel City FC in Los Angeles as the expansion teams for the 2022 season. Racing Louisville FC was the most recent expansion team, joining in the 2021 season. Next year will also be the year California teams feature in the league for the first time.

