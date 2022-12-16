2022 World Cup Final explained: Who is playing and what's at stake?

Before the match on Sunday morning, here's a breakdown of the two countries still left in the World Cup and how they reached the final.

After nearly one month of (almost) continuous soccer football, the 2022 World Cup is just days away from its conclusion.

The 32-team field is now down to two countries vying for the prestigious trophy.

What is the World Cup?

The World Cup is a soccer tournament held every four years, featuring countries across the globe competing for the crown as the best team in the world.

France won the last World Cup in 2018.

The 2022 World Cup began Nov. 20 and ends Dec. 18.

Where was the World Cup this year?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was held in Qatar, which is the smallest nation ever to host the tournament. For context, Qatar (4,471 square miles) is smaller than the state of Connecticut.

Which two countries are playing in the World Cup Final?

That would be Argentina (third-ranked in FIFA's world rankings) and France (fourth-ranked).

Given the quality of the two respective sides and the obvious star power, this is shaping up as one of the more anticipated World Cup Finals in recent memory.

When is the World Cup Final? And what time?

The World Cup Final is on Sunday and will be televised live in the United States at 7 a.m. PST.

Where can I watch the match in Seattle?

You are in luck because several bars and restaurants across Washington will have watch parties for the World Cup Final.

How did Argentina get to the final?

Argentina's run to the World Cup Final started with one of the most shocking upsets in tournament history. After losing its opening match to Saudi Arabia (51st ranked in the world), Argentina rebounded with a pair of 2-0 wins in the group stage to finish No. 1 in Group C.

In the knockout stages, Argentina beat Australia, Netherlands and Croatia to reach the final.

Group stage

1-2 loss against Saudi Arabia (Nov. 22)

2-0 win against Mexico (Nov. 26)

2-0 win against Poland (Nov. 30)

Round of 16

2-1 win against Australia (Dec. 3)

Quarterfinals

2-2 (4-3 penalty kicks) win against the Netherlands (Dec. 9)

Semifinal

3-0 win against Croatia (Dec. 13)

Tell me more about Argentina

Argentina's incredible run to the final starts and ends at the feet of Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old phenomenon among the shortlist of best footballers in the sport's history.

Messi has played his best World Cup ever fullstop, scoring five goals and assisting on three others, defying the typical production curves that show older players flatlining on the wrong side of productivity.

Not Messi. Not now, not with the weight of his country resting on his 5-foot-7 frame.

Messi now has 11 World Cup goals in his career (in five different tournaments). He's currently the frontrunner for this year's Golden Boot award, given to the player who scores the most goals in the World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup is likely Messi's last chance to claim the only trophy that has eluded him in his storied career. (Search through his career accolades and he's won quite literally everything a footballer can win except for helping his country claim the biggest tournament of all.)

Messi was at the epicenter of the Argentine side that reached the World Cup Final in 2014 but lost to Germany 1-0 in extra time. He's turned the clock backward in 2022 again, delivering some of the most miraculous moments in this World Cup. He's side-stepped players 15 years younger than him, outclassed entire defensive units with a deft touch and nailed critical goals to keep Argentina alive this tournament.

If Argentina wins the final, it will be the perfect stamp on a legend's career. If Argentina loses the final, Messi, quite possibly the greatest footballer to ever live, ends his international career by falling just short of the precipice.

How did France get to the final?

France's run to the World Cup Final began with its typical dominance, with decisive wins over Australia and Denmark in the group stage. The country's only loss was against Tunisia in a match that did not have any implications for the French side.

In the knockout stages, France beat Poland, England and upstart Morocco to reach the final for the second consecutive World Cup.

Group stage

4-1 win against Australia (Nov. 22)

2-1 win against Denmark (Nov. 26)

1-0 loss against Tunisia (Nov. 30)

Round of 16

3-1 win against Poland (Dec. 4)

Quarterfinals

2-1 win against England (Dec. 10)

Semifinal

2-0 win against Morocco (Dec. 14)

Tell me more about France

It's a different story for France, the country that won the last World Cup in 2018.

France is spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, a 23-year-old full-fledged superstar who is leading the next generation of footballers. Mbappe has scored five goals in the 2022 World Cup, level with Messi for the lead in the tournament.

Mbappe has scored nine goals in his World Cup career at 23 years old. (Messi, widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the sport, has scored 11 World Cup goals at 35 years old.)

At 19, Mbappe helped lead his country to its second World Cup trophy. While Messi is a mastermind as a playmaker, Mbappe is the caliber of athlete the sport rarely sees. He's a terror for defenders in open space, capable of scoring goals from wide areas and attacking several defenders at a time to create a goal.

England's entire defensive scheme in the quarterfinal round was predicated on keeping Mbappe contained (which worked but still resulted in a loss).

France, which was devastated by key injuries prior to the tournament, still has more talent outside of Mbappe's prodigious skill.

Antoine Griezmann, the do-it-all attacking player from Atlético de Madrid, has assisted on three goals for France this tournament and created 18 more scoring chances for his teammates, the most in the World Cup. Oliver Giroud is second in the World Cup in goals (four) behind Messi and Mbappe. Ousmane Dembélé, who plays on the opposite end of the pitch as Mbappe, is a difficult matchup for defenders because of his pace and skill. Hugo Lloris, the player with the most appearances for France's national team, is a battle-tested goalkeeper that has played in the highest-intensity matches the sport has to offer.

There's a reason France has made the final in four of the past seven tournaments, after all. A third World Cup is well within reach for the French side.

Which country is the favorite to win the final?

France, but oddsmakers haven't definitively given the defending world champions the edge.

Compared to previous finals matchups, France vs. Argentina is the closest we've seen in perhaps two decades.

Who were the previous winners of the World Cup?

Five of the last seven countries to win the World Cup were from Europe. The only non-European team to win the World Cup since 1990 has been Brazil (twice).

2018: France defeats Croatia (4-2)

France defeats Croatia (4-2) 2014: Germany defeats Argentina (1-0)

Germany defeats Argentina (1-0) 2010: Spain defeats Netherlands (1-0)

Spain defeats Netherlands (1-0) 2006: Italy defeats France (1-1, 5-3 in penalty kicks)

Italy defeats France (1-1, 5-3 in penalty kicks) 2002: Brazil defeats Germany (2-0)

Brazil defeats Germany (2-0) 1998: France defeats Brazil (3-0)

France defeats Brazil (3-0) 1994: Brazil defeats Italy (0-0, 3-2 in penalty kicks)

What's at stake in this final?

For France, it's a chance to be the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win two consecutive World Cups.

Meanwhile, Argentina is looking to win its first World Cup since Diego Maradona led the side to the 1986 crown.

How did the United States perform in this World Cup?

Team USA drew 1-1 against Wales on Nov. 21 in its first World Cup game. USA's Timothy Weah scored the opening goal in the 36th minute and Wales' Gareth Bale drilled a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to tie the match.

The highly anticipated matchup against England ended in a 0-0 draw on Nov. 25. The United States attempted more shots (10) and earned more corner kicks (seven), but England had more shots on target (three) in the stalemate.

With the United States' tournament fate on the line, the team defeated Iran 1-0 on Nov. 29 to jump into second place in Group B and advance to the next round of the World Cup.

The country's World Cup ended on Dec. 3 in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round-of-16 knockout round.

Team USA attempted more shots (17), had eight on target and held the possession advantage (58%) than the Netherlands in its defeat. Those are all positive signs that typically lead to victory, but a few costly defensive errors in the penalty box proved to be the difference.

What's next for Team USA after its World Cup exit?

The United States' four-game run in this World Cup showed that the country (15th-ranked in FIFA's world rankings) could make a run in future tournaments, especially with one of the younger teams in the world.

When is the next World Cup?

The next World Cup will be in 2026 and it'll be closer to home this time around.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host the tournament. Seattle's Lumen Field was chosen in June as one of 11 stadiums to host matches for the tournament, which will be the first-ever to have 48 countries.