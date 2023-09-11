Florida prep school coach suspended after video of him screaming, cursing at student goes viral

Good evening to all I would like to address the actions that occurred today within our program. At this time i am stepping away as head coach of swfl prep and suspending myself till further notice so i can address issues within myself to become a better mentor and coach to our program. My actions i displayed as a coach and mentor today were very unacceptable and i take full responsibility for my actions and i need to be held accountable as i would hold a player accountable. I do understand that i have broken the coach player conduct and will seek the help to control my emotions and actions moving forward. as i tell our players they need to be better i need to walk in the same advise as them todo. The Seahawks are in good hands with the coaching staff moving forward, but i BELIVE i need to be held accountable for what my behavior displayed today.