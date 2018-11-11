If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Sheldon VS St. Mary's

In the much-anticipated rematch of last year’s Sac-Joaquin Division I second-round rematch between the St. Mary’s Rams and Elk Grove’s Sheldon Huskies, it was eerily similar to last year’s result.

The Rams edged the Huskies 30-29, earning the right to face the Folsom Bulldogs in the semifinals next Friday night at Folsom High School.

Here's all of Friday's scores from around the Sac-Joaquin section for the second round of the playoffs of high school football:

Tracy VS Del Oro

In Division II, the top-seeded Del Oro Golden Eagles soared past the Tracy Bulldogs 36-7, to advance to the semifinals where they’ll host the Jesuit Marauders next Friday night in Loomis.

Jesuit VS Granite Bay

The No. 5 Marauders were able to head into Granite Bay and tame No. 4 Grizzlies on Friday night 42-0, avenging their 27-12 loss when both teams met during the regular season back in August.

Patterson VS Casa Roble

In Orangevale, the third-seeded Casa Roble Rams protected the home field, dominated and eliminated the No. 6 Patterson Tigers 52-10 in Division IV.

With the win, the Rams will travel to Fairfield next Friday night to face the second-seeded Vanden Vikings, who defeated No. 7 Golden Valley.

Manteca VS Antelope

In Division III, the No. 3 Antelope Titans dismissed the fifth-seeded Manteca Buffaloes with Friday’s 20-8 victory at Antelope High School.

The Titans will now advance to Friday’s semifinal matchup at Capital Christian where the top-seeded Cougars await. Capital Christian defeated Atwater’s Buhach Colony on Friday night to advance to the next round.

