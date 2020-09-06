Stipe Miocic to defend UFC title vs. Daniel Cormier on Aug. 15

Stipe Miocic will defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship in a trilogy rematch vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Aug. 15, Dana White announced on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Stipe Miocic hinted he was ready to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Now we know when he'll do just that.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White announced that Miocic will defend his title vs. Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on August 15. A location for the fight has yet to be announced.

The fight between Miocic and Cormier will complete a trilogy between two of UFC's most successful heavyweights that began at UFC 226 in 2018, when Cormier ended Miocic's two-year reign as heavyweight champ with a first-round knockout. At UFC 241 last August, the Euclid, Ohio, native recaptured his crown, knocking out Cormier in the fourth round to become a 2-time heavyweight champion.

While a third fight between two of UFC's living legends has appeared inevitable, an eye injury suffered by Miocic coupled with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threw a potential wrench in those plans. Last month, UFC president Dana White threatened to strip the heavyweight championship off Miocic, who had been unable to train for a fight with gyms in Ohio closed.

"I want to fight DC. It’s going to happen period," Miocic wrote in a series of tweets addressing the situation. "The second the gym can open, we begin camp. Plain and simple. I have never ducked anyone."