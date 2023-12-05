Stockton boxer Gabriel Flores Jr. ready for big fight in hometown

Gabriel Flores Jr. will fight at the Stockton Arena on Saturday

STOCKTON, Calif. — Roughly eight years ago, ABC10 introduced you to a 14-year-old up and coming boxer in Stockton. That same 14-year-old went on to sign his first professional contract at 16 years old, and embarked on a professional boxing career.

Now, Gabriel Flores Jr. is 23 years old and ready to take the world by storm in his next match. Flores will be fighting at his hometown arena, the Stockton Arena this Saturday.

"I'm ready," said Flores. "I just have to go in there and be a boxer and be myself and use my strategic moves."

For the first time in four years, Flores is returning to the Stockton Arena. The last time Flores fought in the Stockton Arena was May 4, 2019, when he defeated Eduardo Pereira dos Reis.

This time around, Gabriel will face Derrick Murray in an eight-round lightweight bout, and he's looking forward to the support of his hometown.

"It's amazing for the city. This is what the city needs," said Flores.

While he's excited for this journey, he has a message for other young kids who are looking to make a name for themselves.

"Keep on striving. The road to success is never a straight road. There's always bumps, there's always hills, there's always something you have to get over," said Flores. "There's going to be times when you feel maybe you can't do it, but you always have to push through. As long as you keep on swinging, you keep on going, no matter what your career is, you'll make it."

