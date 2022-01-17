Stockton's Chelsea Gray has high school jersey retired at St. Mary's

Gray took home the gold as part of Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

STOCKTON, Calif. — It's no secret that St. Mary's High School out of Stockton has produced some incredible athletes over the last few decades.

On Monday, one former St. Mary's athlete was forever immortalized in their girls basketball program.

Chelsea Gray, a former St. Mary's basketball standout, had her jersey retired in a ceremony. She's one of the most decorated athletes to have ever come out of the program. She excelled in the Women's National Basketball Association, taking home a WNBA championship and becoming a four-time all star.

Gray even took home the gold as part of Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Despite the accolades, she never forgot where she came from.

"I definitely got impacted by the community just being in Stockton, being able to come here and affect people in this area... It was amazing," Gray said. "I had a different path from where I am now. I had a lot of injuries. People told me no and now I'm standing here with a gold medal to my name. Everyone's path is different, just make your own."

Gray led the St. Mary's girls to two state titles in 2009 and 2010.

