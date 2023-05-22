Super Bowl LX to be hosted at Levi's Stadium in 2026

The last Super Bowl in the Bay Area was 2016

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Super Bowl LX is officially heading back to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026.

The announcement dropped Monday after a review by the Fan Engagement and Major Events Advisory Committee and a vote by full ownership.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

By the time Super Bowl LX comes around, it will be 10 years since the stadium last hosted the event when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. According to a news release, Super Bowl 50 generated nearly $250 million for the Bay Area economy.

“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” said Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers. “Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi’s Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I’m confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community.”

The Bay Area is expected to host a whole slate of events for Super Bowl week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and more.