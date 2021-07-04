Sutter Health Park welcoming back fans with safety precautions

If you plan to head to the ballpark, here's what you need to know before you go.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sutter Health Park is preparing for the return of baseball fans.

Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton and Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento are being used as alternate sites for the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants, respectively. While fans were not in attendance for Monday's game in Stockton, the home of the River Cats is preparing for fans for the first time since changing the name of the ballpark from Raley's Field.

Fans are able to attend scrimmage games throughout the month of April. Both parks will host eight games. Tickets are available now for the first game at Sutter Health Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

“We are honored to host this year’s Alternate Training Site for the Giants, and thrilled to welcome our fans to watch baseball again inside Sutter Health Park,” River Cats general manager Chip Maxson said in a press release.

Because of state and county safety guidelines, capacity will be limited and tickets will be sold in pods of two and four groupings. Face coverings will also be required and tickets will not be sold in person, only online.

Enjoy Spring Training fun right here at Sutter Health Park. We will host eight scrimmages between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants Alternate Site teams!

Purchase tickets here: https://t.co/QrUORWsZYz pic.twitter.com/9LSPyfZZng — rivercats (@RiverCats) April 3, 2021

The seasons for both the Stockton Ports and Sacramento River Cats doesn't begin until May.

