10 things to know about San Francisco Giants' pitcher Logan Webb

Webb is set to hit the mound in the Giants vs. Dodgers matchup Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a moment many aspiring MLB pitchers dream about, pitching in Game 1 of a division series. It's a dream that is about to become reality for Rocklin's own Logan Webb.

Webb will take the mound for Game 1 of the NL Division Series for the San Francisco Giants against their rival the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 8.

Here are ten things to know about the former Rocklin High School star:

1. Webb was born in Rocklin, CA on November 18, 1996.

2. He attended Rocklin High School where he played both football and baseball. He graduated in 2014.

3. Webb was committed to Cal Poly before being drafted.

4. Webb was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

5. He was the Giant's first high school player drafted in 2014, according to Bleacherreport.

6. Webb was a CAL Mid-Season All-Star in 2018.

7. He made his major league debut for the Giants in August 2019 in a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

8. In his first three seasons with the Giants, Webb has played 48 games, starting 45 of them. He has recorded 241 strikeouts and 74 walks. He has a career ERA of 3.94.

9. He ranked first in the NL for being hit by pitch (HBP) with 7 in 2020

10. He has five pitches in his repertoire: Slider, Changeup, 4-Seam Fastball, Sinker and Cutter. According to baseballsavant.mlb.com, his fastball on average is about 93 mph. It tops out at 96.2 mph.

Bonus facts:

Webb proposed to his girlfriend Sharidan Morales in January 2020. He made the announcement on Instagram.

Webb is active on Twitter where he shares a lot of memes.

