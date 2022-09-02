'That's my baby!' | Converse family heading to Super Bowl to watch Tre Flowers play with the Bengals

Rodney and Crystal Flowers will be cheering in the stands on Sunday as their son plays in his first Super Bowl game with the NFL team.

SAN ANTONIO — As fans prepare to cheer on their favorite team playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl game, one Converse family will be rooting for their son on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tre Flowers is a former Judson High School football standout, and now plays for the NFL team as a cornerback. His mom Crystal Flowers said her son began playing football at 7 years old. The football player is now 26.

“I still think I’m at one of his little pee wee games and I’m just in the stands. I mean, I get choked up about it. I just see him and he said, ‘Mom you got to be here. I need you here when we win’. He’s just so humble and puts us first,” said Crystal Flowers, his mom.

His mom said Tre purchased his parents tickets after the Bengals won the AFC Championship Game on January 30. Their excitement over the thrilling win against the Kansas City Chiefs still hasn’t worn off.

“When Tre stopped {Chiefs Travis] Kelce from getting that ball, that pass break up, it was quiet. All you heard was ‘That’s my baby!’ and they all [the Chiefs fans] turned around so I had my moment,” said his mom.

They are memories the entire family won’t forget. Tre’s girlfriend Shae Monroe and their 4-year-old daughter Bailey also attended the game.

His parents favorite part of the game came at the end when their son ran over to the stands to find the family.

“He jumped in the stands with us and he’s like, ‘Pop, we did it!’ Then he put his hat on me and I shed a tear, I’m not going to lie. It was an amazing feeling,” said Rodney Flowers Sr., his dad.

It’s proud emotions they will likely feel again on Sunday as the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, even if the outcome isn’t what they hope for.

“Win or lose, we will just cherish the moment,” said Rodney.

Their son’s journey to the big game didn’t come without blood, sweat and tears. In 2021, Tre suffered a hamstring injury, but his parents said that didn’t stop him.

“That one set back really opened up his eyes to lot. It even matured him, I think,” said his father.

With the Flowers, family is everything, and with God, all things are possible. For now, they’ll pray for Tre, pack their bags and get ready to watch him play.

“Tre’s not nervous. He told us ‘I’ve played the Rams before. I’ve seen them before. I know what I got to do,'” said his parents.