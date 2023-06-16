3 starting pitchers the Giants could pursue at MLB trade deadline

San Francisco is currently in a playoff spot so it's possible they'll be searching for upgrades to their starting rotation at the trade deadline.

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants dropped to 28-29 on June 2 after a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. They dropped the three-game set against Baltimore, losing two out of three, and Giants fans were left to wonder if this would be how the team would play all season. They’d get a bit of a run going, like winning six out of eight against Minnesota and Milwaukee on the road, only to lose two series in a row to Baltimore and Pittsburgh at home.

But, thanks to two series sweeps against the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, which sandwiched a series loss to the Chicago Cubs, the Giants are 8-4 so far in June and their record is 36-32. And thanks to the expanded wild card system, they’re sitting in a playoff spot right now.

So, instead of wondering which pieces they could sell at the trade deadline, the opposite is happening. Now Giants fans are thinking of pieces to acquire at the deadline.

On Friday’s episode of Locked On Giants, host Ben Kaspick discussed the deadline, saying, “At this point, you kind of have a good sense of what your team is and what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are.” A mailbag question focused on the deadline, saying “If you had to choose one, would you rather choose an impact bat or a top-of-the-rotation starter like Marcus Stroman, Shane Bieber, or Dylan Cease?”

Kaspick answered, “I think the Giants' position player roster is pretty darn full and good. Their position player group is third in the National League in Fangraphs WAR, which factors in offense, base running, and defense. The only teams ahead of them in the National League are the Dodgers and the Braves.” He added, “What this team needs now is a starter.”

Kapsick mentioned the rotation and how thanks to injuries and underperforming, it consists of three starters: Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, and Anthony DeSclafaini. He said that could change if Alex Wood comes back and is good, or if Sean Manaea works his way back into the rotation, or if prospect Kyle Harrison comes up and does well. But for right now, he wants a top-line starter.

Stroman is currently 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA on a sputtering Cubs team who is now sitting behind the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central.

Bieber’s Guardians are in second place in the American League Central but with a record of 32-36; they’re not in a playoff spot. Bieber is 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 starts with 64 strikeouts in 87 and two-thirds innings.

Cease is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 15 starts but has 91 strikeouts in only 79 and one-third innings of work. The White Sox are going nowhere fast, and according to Baseball-Reference.com, their odds of making the playoffs are 4.5%.

Those guys could be moved by their teams, but other squads could use them too.

As for the Giants, the road ahead is tough, with ten straight games against division rivals; three with the Dodgers in Los Angeles and seven at home with the Padres and Rockies. Then after they hit the road to face the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

By the time that stretch of ballgames ends on July 3, the Giants will definitely know if they’ll be buyers or sellers during this year’s trade deadline.