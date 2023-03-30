The Giants waste Logan Webb's 12-strikeout performance on Opening Day

Giants starter Logan Webb struck out 12 on Opening Day, but San Francisco's offense could only muster four hits on Gerrit Cole.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s new schedule, where every team plays each other no matter their league, created some intriguing Opening Day matchups. Like the San Francisco Giants playing in the Bronx against the New York Yankees to start the season.

During any other season, this combo of teams wouldn’t elicit any thoughts other than, “Oh hey, the Yankees and Giants are opening up a season against each other for the first time! How cool!” but now, after what happened with Aaron Judge this offseason, and those seven minutes when it looked like he could be heading to San Francisco, this matchup takes on a whole new meaning.

Ben Kaspick, the host of the Locked On Giants podcast, discussed the opening-day matchup and the results, which did not favor the Giants, on the latest episode of his show. They lost 5-0 and wasted a 12-strikeout performance by starter Logan Webb.

Kaspick said, “Gerrit Cole just completely shut them down. The offense was pretty much lifeless. They mustered only four hits. All four were singles.”

Cole, who started for the Yankees, struck out 11, including his brother-in-law Brandon Crawford and he only gave up three hits in six innings of work. Webb also pitched six innings but gave up four runs on four hits to go along with those 12 strikeouts.

Kaspick joked about the reaction to the Giants’ 16 strikeouts and how Giants fans might be angry about that, but he quickly pointed out that the Yankees also struck out 16 times during the game. The difference was Cole not giving up the long ball. Webb did. And who did he give up the long ball to? In the bottom of the first, Aaron Judge hit a ball to dead center on the second pitch Webb threw to him. The home run put the Yankees up 1-0, and they never looked back.

Aaron Judge homers in his first at bat 😱 #OpeningDay

pic.twitter.com/UMBP7ymxjj — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) March 30, 2023

Webb also gave up a two-run home run to Gleyber Torres, which made it 3-0, and Kaspick said, “If you had told me that each team would have the same number of strikeouts but one team would have two homers off the starting pitcher and the other wouldn’t, I would have guessed that the team that hit the homers off the starter would be the Giants hitting them off Cole.”

Cole surrendered an American League-leading 33 home runs in 2022. Webb only gave up 11 in 32 starts in 2022.

The matchups this coming weekend to finish the series in New York favor the Giants. They are facing Clarke Schmidt on Saturday, who only made three starts in 2022 while appearing in 29 games overall for New York, and they are going up against rookie Jhony Brito on Sunday, who is making his Major League debut.

The Giants have veterans Alex Cobb on the bump on Saturday, and Ross Stripling is closing out the series and making his Giants debut.

Kaspick said the Giants have the chance to turn things around this weekend. So while opening day may not have turned out the way the Giants or their fans would have hoped, it’s game one of 162, and plenty more baseball will be played.

