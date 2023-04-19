The San Francisco Giants are having issues holding onto leads | Locked On Giants

The Giants' latest loss against the Marlins was their fifth in a row in which they blew a lead.

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have started the 2023 season 5-11 and are in fourth place in the National League West division behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres. Only the Colorado Rockies are worse at 5-13.

The biggest problem the Giants are having in the early going of this season is the inability to hold onto leads. In the nine games they’ve played since April 8 against the Kansas City Royals, they have led eight of those games and have only won two.

That means they’ve blown leads in six out of the last nine games and given up the lead in their last five games. Over the weekend, they also two of those games to the Detroit Tigers in walk-off fashion.

Ben Kaspick of the Locked On Giants podcast addressed this issue on Tuesday’s episode, but the theme continued on Tuesday when the Giants got out to a 2-0 lead against the Marlins in Miami and ended up losing the game 4-2.

Kaspick said, We are seeing a consistent theme here in the last three games but certainly in the last two where they are able to get off to a lead then continue to not add on offensively.”

On Monday night, the Giants led the Marlins 3-0 early. The Marlins chipped away to cut the Giants' lead to 3-2, then Logan Webb surrendered a two-run home run to Jorge Soler, which put the Marlins up 4-3, and that’s how it ended. The formula was similar on Tuesday night when the Giants opened up the game with two runs in the top of the first inning but couldn’t score after that, and the Marlins scored one run in the third and three in the fourth to go ahead and not look back.

Kaspick also said, “So many of these games have been winnable, and when it’s early in the season, we’re talking about three or four games that the Giants should have won, that they lost, that explains them being 5-10.” (Tuesday’s loss dropped them to 5-11.)

Right now, the #SFGiants have a losing formula down to a science. pic.twitter.com/FqrbWn7rwG — Ben Kaspick (@BenKaspick) April 19, 2023

He added, “Just think about it. If you had won two of those three or four games that you should have won, you would be 7-8 instead of 5-10. So it looks super ugly at this time, and it is hard to watch.”

Last season, the Giants had a 10-5 record fifteen games into the season but still ended up finishing 81-81, landing in third place in the NL West, and missing a playoff spot just a year removed from a 107-win season. That year, the Giants were 9-6 after fifteen games.

Kaspick specifically addressed Monday night’s loss because Webb was on the mound. He’s the Giants’ ace and he was signed to a five-year/$90M extension last week.

“You’ve got your ace on the mound," Kaspick said. "You’ve given him this deal. You’ve given him a lead. You’re playing the Marlins who have a decent record, but as I talked about yesterday, they don’t have a good run differential and so it looks a little bit like they’re due for some losses essentially and yet, they’re the ones to pull the miraculous, 4-3 win on a two-out, devastating home run that flipped a 3-2 Giants lead into a 4-3 Marlins lead.”

Webb hung a slider to Soler, and Soler made him and the Giants pay for that mistake.

The San Francisco Giants are reeling right now, but the beauty of a Major League Baseball season is that it’s long, and there is plenty of time to right the ship, and just a couple of wins in the next few games will make their record look a bit better. The question is, can they turn things around, or will this be a long, arduous season for the Giants?