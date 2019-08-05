SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The most elite cyclists from around the world will be riding through our region for the 2019 Amgen Tour of California May 12 - 14. Since 2006, the annual professional cycling event brings thousands of people to our cities to watch and compete in the Tour de France-style race. In our region, the streets of Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, and Stockton will be lined with fans cheering on the peloton in an event described as California "the international postcard for the state." If you're planning on watching the race in-person this week, here are some tips to make sure you have a fun and memorable experience.

1. Check the race times

Double check the start and finish times for the stages you plan on going to. Make sure you have the correct locations for the dates you're planning on attending the race.

2. Get there early

The start and finish are prime locations for fans cheering on their favorite riders but those sections fill up fast so you'll want to arrive at least an hour early to secure your spot.

3. Avoid the crowds

If you want to avoid standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the start and finish cheer sections, watch from a location along the route that has turns or high climbs. The cyclists will reduce their speed, giving you plenty of time to take in all the action.

4. B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Bike)

You could get around faster on two wheels of your own if you plan on moving from one spectating spot to another. You might even be able to ride some of the Tour course yourself once the pack has passed.

5. Check WAZE

There will be rolling road closures throughout the cities of Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, and Stockton May 12-14 so be sure you're updated on the latest by following along with our ABC10 Wazers.

6. Come prepared

While the weather during the race is expected to be favorable in our region, you should be prepared to endure the spring elements. That includes bringing allergy relief medication, sunscreen, water, and other essentials to make your day outside watching the race enjoyable.

7. Remember the moment

Avid cycling fans probably already know this but if you want to get an autograph or a selfie with your favorite pro riders, head to the team buses after the race. You can also pick up a souvenir like a mussette from the designated "Feed Zones" along the race route.

