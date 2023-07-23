Trade deadline needs become clear after Giants are swept by Nationals

The Giants are reeling after a three-game sweep and with the deadline quickly approaching, who stays and who goes?

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants had a rough weekend in Washington, D.C. Heading into the series against the Nationals; the Giants were feeling confident because of Washington's woes at home. They were 15-32 at the start of the series, and the Giants were looking to rebound after splitting a four-game set in Cincinnati.

Now, it’s Monday, and the Giants are reeling after getting swept by the lowly Nationals, who hadn’t swept a series all season.

Ben Kaspick, host of the Locked On Giants podcast, said, “The Giants got destroyed, not just swept. It’d be one thing if you lost a bunch of one-run games, but they got embarrassed and destroyed in every aspect of the game by the Nationals.”

It’s not just this series, though. The Giants are amid a five-game losing streak after rattling off a seven-game winning streak that straddled the All-Star break.

This is the first time since April the Giants have lost that many games in a row, and the biggest problem during this streak, particularly during the three games in Washington, D.C., was a lack of offense. They scored a total of five runs this weekend in Nationals Park and only eight runs during this five-game losing streak.

Pitching was also a problem for the Giants in D.C. Logan Webb recorded the shortest outing of his career on Saturday after giving up six runs in only one and one-third innings of work en route to a 10-1 Giants loss. They were outscored 21-5 in the series.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Kaspick said, “The Giants’ needs were apparent in this series. They need pitching.” He also joked that this is the best time for the Giants to play this badly because it showcases those needs right before the deadline.

There is another problem on the Giants' roster. They have too many pitchers and need to trade someone away to make room and to make an impact. Kaspick mentioned guys like Jakob Junis, Sean Manaea, Alex Wood, Ross Stripling, and Anthony DeSclasfani as the ones who could be traded or even designated for assignment.

Out of those names, Kaspick believes Manaea to be the one with the most value. He explained that when the Giants played in Minnesota in May, Manaea came out of the bullpen and showed him some things. In that game, on May 22, Manaea came in and pitched three and two-thirds innings, scattered three hits, didn’t give up any runs, walked three, and struck out eight.

Since then, Manaea’s ERA has been a bit bloated at 4.46, but his FIP (fielding independent pitching) is 2.01. He hasn’t allowed a home run. As Kaspick said, “His season doesn’t look that bad if you’re looking at his peripheral numbers.” Manaea also has an above-average strikeout rate of over 28% and a walk rate of only 6.7%. So while his ERA is high for the season, those numbers show that there is some value, and he could maybe garner some sort of return in the trade market. One caveat could be Manaea’s contract, which includes an opt-out of $12M.

Kaspick also mentioned Alex Wood being the player who the Giants could have the easiest time dealing away if they choose that route because it would be the most straightforward—Wood’s contract is up after this season.

So as the Giants look to stop this five-game skid from turning into a six-game skid, they have some things to consider as the trade deadline approaches. Will the team do what Kaspick suggests and shuffle the pitching staff, or will they go in a different direction? Guess we’ll find out between now and August 1.