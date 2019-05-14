OAKLAND, Calif. — The road to the NBA Finals will go through Oakland as the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors prepare for their fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance. Just two days after a thrilling win in Game 7 of their Second Round series against the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers have to face the electric atmosphere at Oracle Arena for another best-of-seven series.

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, left, and his brother, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, exchange jerseys after an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. The Curry brothers are returning to their hometown of Charlotte, N.C, for the NBA All-Star weekend. Stephen, a two-time league MVP, will join younger brother Seth in the 3-point shootout on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center and then play in his sixth straight All-Star game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes, File)

AP

This series serves as a homecoming for Portland's All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. The Oakland native and fellow All-Star CJ McCollum will go head-to-head with three-time NBA Champions Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the matchup-to-watch in this series. The Warriors open the Western Conference Finals at home without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who will be re-evaluated for his calf injury on Thursday. Durant has been the leading scorer in the 2019 NBA Playoffs thus far, averaging 34.2 points per game. This Western Conference Finals series will go down in history as the first to feature a set of brothers: the Currys. Golden State's superstar Stephen will go up against younger brother Seth of the Blazers with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.

The Portland Trail Blazers are making their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2000 but this will be the second time they've faced the Warriors in the postseason since 2016. Golden State is 8-1 against Portland in those postseason matchups and the teams split the 2018-2019 regular season series.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will be in Oakland on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Trail Blazers injuries: Rodney Hood (left knee bone bruise) Questionable

Warriors injuries: Kevin Durant (calf) Out, DeMarcus Cousins (quad) Out, Damian Jones (pectoral) Out

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors | Game 1 Viewing Details:

WHEN: Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 WHERE: Oracle Arena - Oakland, California

Oracle Arena - Oakland, California TIP-OFF: 6:00 p.m. PST

6:00 p.m. PST WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

Want more NBA Playoffs coverage? Check out the NBA Playoffs playlist on the ABC10 YouTube Channel. Join in the Sacramento Kings conversation with ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can e-mail Lina at LWashington@abc10.com.