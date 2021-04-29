Trey Lance drafted by the San Francisco 49ers | 2021 NFL Draft

With the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the 49ers drafted Trey Lance out of North Dakota St.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have picked their franchise quarterback of the future, taking North Dakota State’s Trey Lance with the third pick in the NFL draft.

After trading the 12th pick, two future first-round picks and a 2022 third-rounder to Miami for the No. 3 selection last month, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch decided on Lance as the eventual successor to the oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance started only 17 games at FCS-level North Dakota State but possesses all the physical tools necessary to succeed in the modern NFL.

now let’s go live to Santa Clara for reaction to the 49ers #NFLDraft pick: pic.twitter.com/NCPnhNf9Aq — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) April 30, 2021

49ers take Trey Lance from North Dakota State. Sorry Mac Jones. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 30, 2021

Plenty of Draft left for some drama. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 30, 2021

Fan Reaction:

If the San Francisco 49ers select ...



Justin Fields: I'm celebrating.

Trey Lance: I'm thrilled to see what this guys ceiling is.

Mac Jones: Disappointed, but I'd give the kid a chance before freaking out about it. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) April 29, 2021

I knew 49ers wasn’t taking no damn Mac Jones 😂😂 — NTK (@artistandfather) April 30, 2021

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch used the third-overall pick to land a franchise quarterback and remind everyone that nobody has any idea what they’re doing. #49ers — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) April 30, 2021