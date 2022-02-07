x
Trial set for ex-Angels employee over role in Skaggs' death

Federal prosecutors allege Eric Prescott Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others.
Credit: AP
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Skaggs pitches to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game July 31, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Five major league pitchers are on the government's witness list for the trial of a former Angels employee accused of providing Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)

LOS ANGELES, California — A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial. 

Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ death in the Dallas area in 2019. Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times. 

Federal prosecutors allege Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others. Skaggs died before the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.

Full story HERE.  

