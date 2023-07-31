Twelve Bridges football team holds 2nd Annual Midnight Madness

In front of over a hundred fans, the Raging Rhinos held their first full contact practice

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN, Calif. — Hundreds of kids broke curfew Sunday night in Lincoln, but many would say it was for a great cause. Midnight Madness invaded the campus of Twelve Bridges High School, and the football stadium was rocking until 2 a.m.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning, while everyone was sleeping, the Twelve Bridges football team were on the gridiron practicing.



"We love it," said senior quarterback White Kruse. "It's a lot of fun to be able to come out here at midnight and stay up until 2 a.m. with the boys... and everything. It's awesome."

Lots of fans came out to support the Raging Rhinos for the second annual Midnight Madness, where the team had their first full contact practice of the season.

"I love using my helmet," said offensive lineman Jake Muqatash. "It's just amazing out here, and one thing that hypes everything up is the coaches. They give us all this love and everything."

Due to Twelve Bridges being a newer school, this will be the first season they will have seniors on the roster.

"We're definitely a lot better and a lot faster and stronger than we were last year," said Kruse. "Our team is twice as big because we had all the juniors come up who were sophomores before, so practices are a lot more intense."

"You got kids that will die for this sport out here," said Muqatash.

Twelve Bridges opens their 2023 season on the road against Nevada Union on Friday August 18.

WATCH ALSO: