Marcelo Meyer went fourth overall to the Red Sox while the Tampa Bay Rays took Carson Williams at 28 overall.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over the South Bay are beaming with pride Monday morning after Eastlake High School shortstop Marcelo Meyer was taken fourth overall by the Boston Red Sox in the MLB Draft. Meyer was one of the top prospects available heading into the 2021 draft.

Meyer’s family and friends gathered on Sunday afternoon at a brewery in Chula Vista. He told News 8, “It means everything to us. My family has sacrificed so much for me to be in this situation, you know to share it with them is just incredible. I knew that God was going to put me in the best situation for me. I am just super glad and honored to be a part of the Boston Red Sox organization.” He added, “You know I tried to hold my own and not cry, but you know the tears came pouring down.”

When asked about Meyer the Sox said, “He’s a big kid, he’s probably 6-3, he’s never lifted a weight before though, and he moves with such loose, comfortable action.” The GM added, “That excites us as scouts because we see a lot of runway with him going forward.”

At pick 28 in the first round the Tampa Bay Rays took another San Diego kid with Carson Williams out of Torrey Pines High School.

Williams had committed to play baseball at Cal before being selected by the Rays however he said he’s “pretty locked in on coming” to sign with the Rays.

According to the Rays Williams is considered to be an excellent defensive prospect with a plus arm and instincts at shortstop. They described him as a “true shortstop prospect” and a “very steady-handed shortstop” with a “low-maintenance swing,” power that came on in the last year and a strong throwing arm.