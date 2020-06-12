UC Davis basketball postponing season until further notice

Both the men's and women's teams will not play any games to comply with new Yolo County health orders

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis announced both the men's and women's basketball seasons are postponed until further notice to comply with new Yolo County health orders.

Yolo County added new restrictions starting on Dec. 6 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Even though the new state regional stay-at-home order has not yet affected Yolo County, the county decided to take action "rather than waiting until regional ICU beds are in critically short supply," according to a press release.

The new health order limits sports activity to "drills and conditioning only with physical distancing, and only outdoors." Any competition and scrimmage that doesn't allow for physical distancing is prohibited, making it impossible for the UC Davis basketball teams to play without violating the health order.

The women's team cancelled their game against Fresno Pacific on Dec. 6 and the game against Sacramento State on Dec. 8 while the men's team will no longer play their upcoming game at California Baptist University on Dec. 8.

The women's team is the four-time reigning Big West champions and they have not played since their season opening victory against the University of San Francisco on Nov. 25. Their subsequent games were cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions. The men's team last played on Friday, Dec. 4 and won its second straight game.

There is no update on when the season will resume.

